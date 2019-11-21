At Thursday’s impeachment hearings, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) said he had “not heard evidence proving the president committed bribery or extortion.”

He argued that while President Donald Trump showed “inappropriate, misguided foreign policy,” the conversation surrounding Ukraine should move from focusing on impeachment to helping Ukraine.

“An impeachable offense should be compelling, overwhelmingly clear, and unambiguous, and it’s not something to be rushed or taken lightly,” said Hurd. “I’ve not heard evidence proving the president committed bribery or extortion. I also reject the notion that holding this view means supporting all the foreign policy choices we have been hearing about over these last few weeks.”

“To paraphrase Tim Morrison’s testimony this week, ‘Every day the national conversation on Ukraine is focused on impeachment, not the conflict in the Donbass, not the illegal occupation of Crimea, not the need for reforms in Ukraine’s government and economy, is a day when we are not focused on shared national security interests with Kyiv,'” he continued. “I hope that we won’t let this very partisan process keep us from agreeing on how a free and prosperous Ukraine is important to the security of Ukrainian people, the United States of America, and the rest of the world.”

Watch above via CNN.

