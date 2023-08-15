Republican Congressman Dragged For Telling GOP Activist To Delete ‘Bigoted’ Jesus Tweet
Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) received backlash for “harassing” a Republican activist on Tuesday after he told her to delete a “bigoted” Twitter post about having “faith in Jesus Christ alone.”
After Republican activist Lizzie Marbach tweeted, “There’s no hope for any of us outside of having faith in Jesus Christ alone,” Miller — who served as an aide to former President Donald Trump before being elected to Congress in 2022 — lashed out at Marbach and told her to delete the post.
“This is one of the most bigoted tweets I have ever seen. Delete it, Lizzie,” he wrote. “Religious freedom in the United States applies to every religion. You have gone too far.”
Miller’s response puzzled many social media users and was swiftly criticized.
“As a GOP congressman from Ohio why in the world would you think it a good idea to condemn someone as bigoted for professing their Christian faith and demand that they delete it?” questioned the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, while former Trump administration official William Wolfe told Miller, “This is a terrible take. Delete it.”
“This ‘conservative’ congressman is maligning Christian doctrine & labeling Christians as bigoted. Did Max Miller join the Squad?” questioned conservative activist Kingsley Cortes. However, prominent Squad member and Democratic congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) also criticized Miller for “harassing people who freely express their beliefs.”
Following the backlash, Miller — who boasts Trump’s endorsement in his Twitter profile — issued an apology to Marbach and described his controversial Twitter post as a “mistake.”
“I posted something earlier that conveyed a message I did not intend. I will not try to hide my mistake or run from it. I sincerely apologize to Lizzie and to everyone who read my post,” he wrote.
Ohio State Rep. Casey Weinstein, a Democrat, also came under fire on Tuesday for joining Miller’s demand that Marlach delete the tweet, before deleting his own post.
