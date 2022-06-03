Missouri Republican Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) tweeted out a bonkers plan to get former President Donald Trump back into the Oval Office.

Long’s plan began with “get Kamala Harris to resign” then included Biden appointing Trump as vice president and ended with “get Joe Biden to resign.”

While Long showed he has a grasp of the line of succession, he offered no details on how he might get any of this done, especially Biden appointing Trump his vice president – which maybe seems a little far-fetched.

Long has been serving in the House for over a decade and is currently running for the U.S. Senate to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO).

The congressman has a history of making controversial remarks and earlier in the week connected the Uvalde, Texas shooting to abortion rights.

“Now, we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Missouri. So, something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion, when we decided it was ok to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks,” Long told 93.9 The Eagle in Columbia, Missouri on Wednesday.

Critics were quick to pounce on the odd tweet from Long, with many assuming the tweet was the product of inebriation.

This is the kind of tweet that should get him sent to rehab and I say this as someone who has been to rehab https://t.co/GmhaR7SeAA — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 2, 2022

It’s time drug tests become mandatory for Republican Members of Congress https://t.co/CXacKYMSHO — Shannon in Ohio 4 (@ShannonFreshour) June 3, 2022

1) Go and see a psychiatrist 2) Keep repeating 1 https://t.co/R3UireoR7l — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 3, 2022

6.) buy more meth and keep tweeting! — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 2, 2022

Good luckwith that. And maybe you

shouldinvestin a

working keyboard. — Constantine Singer (@ajaxsinger) June 2, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com