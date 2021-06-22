Republican Senator Roasted for Naming His Dog After ‘Conservative Icon’ Teddy Roosevelt

By Lukas VentourasJun 22nd, 2021, 5:22 pm
 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) may need to brush up on his history.

On Monday, Tillis explained to reporters that he names all of his dogs after his conservative heroes. One such hero, the namesake for his dog Theo, is former President Theodore Roosevelt — which seems … innocent enough. However, had the North Carolina Senator done some research, he would have discovered that America’s 26th President was in fact a Progressive, one who even left the GOP to join the Progressive party in 1912.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) checked in with one of the more notable observations — joking that Tillis’ next dog should be named after Roosevelt’s progressive party, the famous “Bull Moose Party.”

As expected, Ocasio-Cortez had lots of company on Twitter among those quick to poke fun at a Republican Senator evidently unaware of the shifting ideologies of his own party over the course of the 20th Century:

