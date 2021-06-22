Republican Senator Roasted for Naming His Dog After ‘Conservative Icon’ Teddy Roosevelt

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) may need to brush up on his history.

On Monday, Tillis explained to reporters that he names all of his dogs after his conservative heroes. One such hero, the namesake for his dog Theo, is former President Theodore Roosevelt — which seems … innocent enough. However, had the North Carolina Senator done some research, he would have discovered that America’s 26th President was in fact a Progressive, one who even left the GOP to join the Progressive party in 1912.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) checked in with one of the more notable observations — joking that Tillis’ next dog should be named after Roosevelt’s progressive party, the famous “Bull Moose Party.”

He should name his next one Bull Moose https://t.co/2IJqkPDPn4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2021

As expected, Ocasio-Cortez had lots of company on Twitter among those quick to poke fun at a Republican Senator evidently unaware of the shifting ideologies of his own party over the course of the 20th Century:

.@SenThomTillis introduces us to Theo, named after Roosevelt “I name all my dogs after conservatives” pic.twitter.com/gVGBkuCVD2 — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 21, 2021

TIL: @SenThomTillis is as dumb as Theo’s poop. Teddy Roosevelt: Founder of the Progressive Party, you forking Moron. https://t.co/JvaaqdfcdZ — Evan Shapiro (@eshap) June 22, 2021

Can someone get @SenThomTillis a Wikipedia entry for Teddy Roosevelt? https://t.co/WIO4kn9mBT — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 22, 2021

“Theo” Roosevelt trust busted mega corporations like Standard Oil. Thom Tillis is subservient to them. “Theo” Roosevelt created national parks & Forest Service. Thom Tillis denies climate science. “Theo” Roosevelt embodied true conservatism. Thom Tillis is the enemy of it. https://t.co/21IOh4KZeT — Jen Perelman (@JENFL23) June 22, 2021

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was showing off his dog a little earlier when he realized he forgot to do something this afternoon “Oh my God I didn’t vote” pic.twitter.com/egEFyi4QOY — Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) June 21, 2021

