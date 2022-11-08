Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis cruised to reelection on Tuesday, handily defeating former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist by double digits.

The result did not exactly line up with a prediction offered by Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera last month.

In September, DeSantis sent two planes to Texas to bring Venezuelan asylum-seekers to Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts. Rivera slammed the move at the time calling it “shameless, sleazy, exploitation.”

“If DeSantis really cared about them, he could have flown them top Joint Base Cape Cod where they ended up anyway, rather than using these human beings as a prop to defame Martha’s Vineyard or to expose Martha’s Vineyard’s, you know, elitism.”

Rivera eventually predicted the stunt would cost DeSantis votes among Florida’s Latino voters because he thought they’d be outraged enough to vote against the governor.

“Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he exploited,” Rivera said.

After polls closed on Tuesday, it did not take long for a winner to be declared. In fact, DeSantis actually won Miami-Dade County thanks to a rightward shift among Latino voters.

After the race was called for DeSantis, Rivera took to Twitter and owned his wayward prediction.

“This tweet did not age well,” he wrote, copping to bad call in a time where few pundit ever do.

