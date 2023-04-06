‘Sad Old Drunk!’ Pelosi Gets Badly Heckled at Conference, Labeled ‘War Criminal’ by Demonstrators

Multiple protesters derailed an event featuring Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), accusing the Democrat of being a “war criminal” and a “sad old drunk.”

The event also featured economist Paul Krugman. The two were speaking at the The City University of New York’s Graduate Center. Footage of the demonstrators yelling at Pelosi and earning boos from the audience quickly spread across social media. The protests kicked off with one activist telling the former speaker of the House, “You know Pelosi, that’s a very good place for you, in the depths of hell.”

The demonstrator continued yelling as security took him out of the room.

“For some reason, you have a very bad obsession of getting us into war. Hey, why is it that you did not admit that there were no WMDs in Iraq? You lied us into a war in Iraq. You got us to invade Afghanistan. Now over 90 percent of those people are impoverished and are dying. Why don’t you tell the truth about Nordstream?” he said, accusing Pelosi of being a “war criminal.”

Another protester stood up and screamed at Pelosi, admitting he was disappointed because he came to see a “warmonger,” but only got a “sad old drunk.”

“Hey congresswoman, I came to see a warmonger but you’re a sad old drunk! What happened? When you went to Taiwan, were you looking for Ukraine? Did we blow up the Nordstream on accident or on purpose?” he yelled.

"I came to see a warmonger, but you're a sad old drunk" -US protester confronting Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/p4jolWVxa5 — Richard (@ricwe123) April 4, 2023

Multiple other protesters also accused Pelosi of being a war criminal, but were quickly removed from the venue.

