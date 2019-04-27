Samantha Bee Suggests How Trump Could ‘Ruin Journalism’: Just ‘Put His Name on It’

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner this year was comedian-free. Yet, that did not stop late-night host Samantha Bee from holding a roast of her own.

Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner taped on Friday night at the DAR Constitution Hall and aired on Saturday on TBS.

During her show, she did not hold back. Instead, she roasted both the press and Trump.

Lambasting the WHCA for giving into Trump’s kvetches about the dinner, Bee said this: “Our president tweeted the White House correspondents’ dinner should change, and they did it. No one should ever do what the president tweets at them.”

Then, talking about Trump and his attempts to sabotage the free press, the comedienne quipped, “Journalists put up with a lot with this administration. But if Donald Trump really wanted to ruin journalism, he would have put his name on it.”

