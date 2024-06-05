Stunning Poll: GOP Support For Convicted Felon as President TRIPLES Since April

A majority of recently polled Republicans say that they are now okay with allowing convicted felons to be president — which is more than triple the percentage from a similar poll in April.

YouGov conducted its first poll on the political support of felons on May 31, following the conviction of former President Donald Trump, and the sharp rise is both equally stunning and not at all surprising. The Political Polls account shared the details on social media:

A convicted felon should be allowed to run for president GOP Voters

April – 17%

June 58% YouGov #4 – 472 RV — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) June 5, 2024

As you can see in the chart below, screen captured from YouGov, the question posed to respondents is “Do you think that someone who has been convicted of a felony should be allowed to become president?” Nearly half of all respondents replied “no,” while 17% said they were not sure. And 34% replied “yes.”

Given the controversy surrounding the Trump hush money trial and conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records, it stands to reason that Republican voters who essentially see the former president as a victim of the “witch hunt” he continues to complain about would still support their candidate.

Or, as esteemed Mediaite contributor Isaac Schorr aptly put it in Mediaite Slack comments, “It’s just a proxy for Trump favorability. If you opposed felon voting but then felt that your brother was unjustly convicted of a felony, your opinion would change.”

Schorr is correct, though, at face value, the numbers are no less stunning.