Ted Cruz Calls The New York Times ‘Bigoted, Moronic, Manhattan Leftist, Elite, Lying Sacks Of Crap’ For Suggesting Interracial Marriage Could Be Banned

Senator Ted Cruz held no words back when describing The New York Times after the paper suggested interracial marriage could be overturned in light of the leaked Roe v. Wade decision from the Supreme Court.

On Friday’s episode of The Verdict with Ted Cruz, he said, “Now the Democrats have another tale, which if you notice that, when they’re talking about the Dobbs decision, they very, very quickly say if this decision goes into effect, it will strike down the availability of contraceptives.”

“Right,” agreed co-host Michael Knowles.

Cruz continued, “It will strike down gay marriage and interracial marriage. The New York Times went so far. The editorial board of The New York Times suggested that there were multiple states in the union that if they were allowed to, would ban interracial marriage, what utter garbage!”

“You, bigoted moronic, Manhattan leftist, elite lying sacks of crap!” Cruz yelled.

“How do you really feel?” Knowles asked jokingly.

“Yeah, it, it kind of pisses me off,” Cruz admitted. “And I would note, by the way that these racist leftists of The New York Times, there may be no one on planet earth, whom they despise more than Justice Clarence Thomas.”

“Right,” Knowles said.

“He is in an interracial marriage. I suspect Clarence Thomas would be quite surprised. If he were doing something to strike down interracial marriage, but the only people who imagine interracial marriage is gonna be struck down is radical leftists, because they’ve never actually met a conservative voter,” Cruz said.

“So they think we’re all right, bigoted klansmen. But here’s the tell on this, when the Democrats and the press are not defending their positions on abortion, it’s because they know their positions on abortion are wildly out of the mainstream,” Cruz added.

He concluded, “So anytime you hear them talking about contraception or marriage it’s cuz they’re trying to change the subject.”

Listen above via The Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com