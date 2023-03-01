Ted Cruz Cuts Off Merrick Garland Multiple Times in Explosive Exchange on Supreme Court Justices: ‘Can I Answer the Question!?’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Attorney General Merrick Garland got into a heated back and forth that evolved into a screaming match over Supreme Court Justices facing threats in the wake of the leak of the Roe v Wade reversal.

Cruz accused Garland of “sitting on [his] hands” while protesters “descended” on the homes of Supreme Court Justices who voted to reverse Roe v Wade. During the fallout from the Roe v Wade opinion leak, the group Ruth Sent Us doxxed some of the Justices, publishing their actual addresses. Google later took down the published map for violating their rules.

Cruz mentioned the arrest of an armed protester outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“In the wake of the leak of the Dobbs decision. When rioters descended on the homes of six Supreme Court Justices, night after night after night, you did nothing. The department did nothing,” Cruz said.

It was evident almost right away that a conversation between the two was not in cards as Cruz repeatedly cut off Garland and accused him of refusing to answer a simply yes or no question on whether the Department of Justice prosecuted anyone for threatening government officials, i.e. the Justices.

Garland defended his actions, saying he sent more than 70 U.S. Marshals with the mission of providing more protection to Justices.

“Senator, you asked me whether I sat on my hands and quite the opposite, I sent 70 Unites States —”

“Let me try again, has the department brought even a single case under this statute? It’s a yes or no question, it’s not a give a speech on the other things you did,” Cruz said, cutting off Garland.

Things got especially heated when the two could not agree on who ultimately would be responsible for punishing any protesters threatening Justices. Cruz argued because the Department of Justice makes the determination on whether to prosecute, they are responsible for a lack of action, while Garland argued the Marshals make the ultimate decision on an arrest before a determination about prosecution can be made.

The back and forth only got more heated with Cruz at one point telling Garland to not even bother trying to answer a question.

“I recognize you want to give a separate speech. How do you decide which statutes you enforce and which ones you don’t?” Cruz said.

“The Marshals on scene make that determination in light of the priority of —”

“The Marshals do not make a determination on whether to prosecute,” Cruz said, jumping in again. “You the attorney general make a determination and you spent 20 years as a judge and you’re perfectly content with Justices being afraid for their children’s lives and you did nothing to prosecute it.”

“Can I answer the question!?” a frustrated Garland said.

“No, you cannot. You have refused to answer the question,” Cruz said.

Cruz chalked up the lack of prosecutions to a “political bias” with Garland, while the attorney general continued to argue arrests would have been conducted by the assigned U.S. Marshals.

Watch above via C-SPAN 3.

