Ted Cruz Lauds Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Swamp-Draining Proposal: ‘I AGREE With AOC’

By Connor MannionMay 30th, 2019, 3:23 pm

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) call to end to the revolving door between lobbying jobs and Congress drew a surprising endorsement from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“Here’s something I don’t say often: I AGREE with AOC,” Cruz said. “Indeed, I have long called for a LIFETIME BAN on former Members of Congress becoming lobbyists.”

Ocasio-Cortez was herself responding to a report from the liberal think tank Public Citizen that noted nearly 60% of former congress members from the last session of Congress now work in some sort of lobbying job. The number includes former Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley, whom Ocasio-Cortez defeated in a 2018 primary.

“I don’t think it should be legal at ALL to become a corporate lobbyist if you’ve served in Congress.” Ocasio-Cortez said. “At minimum there should be a long wait period.”

The tweet was part of a longer thread where the freshman congresswoman discussed the fact that a ban on lobbying would need to include a serious discussion on congressional pay rates.

[Image via Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images]

