Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) call to end to the revolving door between lobbying jobs and Congress drew a surprising endorsement from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Here’s something I don’t say often: on this point, I AGREE with @AOC Indeed, I have long called for a LIFETIME BAN on former Members of Congress becoming lobbyists. The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation? https://t.co/jPW0xkH2Yy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 30, 2019

“Here’s something I don’t say often: I AGREE with AOC,” Cruz said. “Indeed, I have long called for a LIFETIME BAN on former Members of Congress becoming lobbyists.”

If you are a member of Congress + leave, you shouldn’t be allowed to turn right around&leverage your service for a lobbyist check. I don’t think it should be legal at ALL to become a corporate lobbyist if you’ve served in Congress. At minimum there should be a long wait period. https://t.co/xMu9Mwmdm6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez was herself responding to a report from the liberal think tank Public Citizen that noted nearly 60% of former congress members from the last session of Congress now work in some sort of lobbying job. The number includes former Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley, whom Ocasio-Cortez defeated in a 2018 primary.

“I don’t think it should be legal at ALL to become a corporate lobbyist if you’ve served in Congress.” Ocasio-Cortez said. “At minimum there should be a long wait period.”

The tweet was part of a longer thread where the freshman congresswoman discussed the fact that a ban on lobbying would need to include a serious discussion on congressional pay rates.

Keeping it real, the 🐘 in the room w/ passing a lobbying ban on members requires a nearly-impossible discussion about Congressional pay. It is understandably unpopular to discuss giving Congress any raises or perks – & bc of that, there’s incentive to keep $ loopholes open. /2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2019

For ex, members of Congress have strict restrictions that most of the public don’t have. 1 case: bc of our jobs we *have* to have 2 residences & pay for it out of pocket. BUT we‘re banned from writing it off as a work expense. Boo hoo, right? Well, that incentivizes loopholes. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2019

There are plenty of examples. Another big one is spousal loopholes. They’re tough discussions & politically unpopular. It’s one under-discussed side to cracking the nut of money in politics. Multi-millionaires can also weaponize these convos to their advantage, for cuts. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2019

Some people have brought up Congressional dorms – certainly a possibility. This does happen informally; lots of members live in the same building/apt. Key to any solution (dorm, stipend, w/e) is compatibility w family/spouse- many work overtime, unrecognized, to support members. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2019

