Ted Cruz Singles Out Martha’s Vineyard County Commissioner For ‘Hypocrisy’ Over Migrants Arriving on the Island

By Candice OrtizSep 15th, 2022, 5:26 pm
 

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Keith Chatinover a county commissioner for Dukes County, Massachusetts was called out by name in a tweet from Texas Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday, accusing him of flip-flopping on designating Martha’s Vineyard a haven for migrants coming to the United States.

Chatinover has gone toe-to-toe with Cruz before when, in October 2021, the Senator proposed a bill to build 13 ports for immigrants to enter the U.S. through including one in Martha’s Vineyard.

At the time, Chatinover told the The Martha’s Vineyard Times:

“I would love Martha’s Vineyard to become a haven for new immigrants to this country, but Senator Cruz has no idea what he’s talking about regarding a ‘border crisis. Immigrants make our country stronger (as evidenced by immigration from Brazil and other countries to the Vineyard), and he is trying to whip up racial anxieties for political gain, which is essentially the entire GOP platform anyhow.”

Wednesday, as 50 migrants landed in a chartered plane from Florida, sent by Governor Ron DeSantis, Cruz took time to call out Chatinover, as the island declared a humanitarian crisis.

Cruz first praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for sending the plane and then turned his sights to Chatinover.

Cruz then blasted a “HYPOCRISY ALERT!” saying, “Let’s see if the Dems in Martha’s Vineyard feel the same way after a few thousand illegal immigrants arrive on their doorstep…”

Cruz continued to call out the island throughout the day, quote tweeting the humanitarian crisis announcement.

“If 50 constitutes a humanitarian crisis in Martha’s Vineyard, what the hell is 4.2 MILLION?”

Chatinover took to Twitter to defend his position, saying, “jeez I really am living rent free in your head huh.”

Chatinover blasted Governor DeSantis over his decision calling it “a reckless abandonment of their human rights.”

He also argued against those who believed sending the migrants would only impact rich liberals.

Other’s on the right also reacted similarly to Senator Cruz over the arrival of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

