Ted Cruz Singles Out Martha’s Vineyard County Commissioner For ‘Hypocrisy’ Over Migrants Arriving on the Island

Keith Chatinover a county commissioner for Dukes County, Massachusetts was called out by name in a tweet from Texas Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday, accusing him of flip-flopping on designating Martha’s Vineyard a haven for migrants coming to the United States.

Chatinover has gone toe-to-toe with Cruz before when, in October 2021, the Senator proposed a bill to build 13 ports for immigrants to enter the U.S. through including one in Martha’s Vineyard.

At the time, Chatinover told the The Martha’s Vineyard Times:

“I would love Martha’s Vineyard to become a haven for new immigrants to this country, but Senator Cruz has no idea what he’s talking about regarding a ‘border crisis. Immigrants make our country stronger (as evidenced by immigration from Brazil and other countries to the Vineyard), and he is trying to whip up racial anxieties for political gain, which is essentially the entire GOP platform anyhow.”

Wednesday, as 50 migrants landed in a chartered plane from Florida, sent by Governor Ron DeSantis, Cruz took time to call out Chatinover, as the island declared a humanitarian crisis.

To our Island community, here is an update on current humanitarian crisis on Martha's Vineyard….we thank people for their continued help. pic.twitter.com/f9YRJSJPow — Visit Martha's Vineyard (@VisitMV) September 15, 2022

Cruz first praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for sending the plane and then turned his sights to Chatinover.

1/x Kudos to ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩ for sending illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. When I proposed the same last year, the elected leadership welcomed it: County commissioner Keith Chatinover: “I would LOVE Martha’s Vineyard to become a haven…” https://t.co/R1FyL5URCJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 15, 2022

2/x “…for new immigrants to this country, but Senator Cruz HAS NO IDEA what he’s talking about regarding a ‘border crisis.’…Immigrants make our country stronger (as evidenced by immigration from Brazil and other countries to the Vineyard)…” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 15, 2022

Cruz then blasted a “HYPOCRISY ALERT!” saying, “Let’s see if the Dems in Martha’s Vineyard feel the same way after a few thousand illegal immigrants arrive on their doorstep…”

3/x “…and he is trying to whip up racial anxieties for political gain, which is essentially the entire GOP platform anyhow.” 🚨🚨🚨 HYPOCRISY ALERT: Let’s see if the Dems in Martha’s Vineyard feel the same way after a few thousand illegal immigrants arrive on their doorstep…. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 15, 2022

Cruz continued to call out the island throughout the day, quote tweeting the humanitarian crisis announcement.

“If 50 constitutes a humanitarian crisis in Martha’s Vineyard, what the hell is 4.2 MILLION?”

If 50 constitutes a humanitarian crisis in Martha’s Vineyard, what the hell is 4.2 MILLION? https://t.co/zdMshotEVW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 15, 2022

Chatinover took to Twitter to defend his position, saying, “jeez I really am living rent free in your head huh.”

jeez I really am living rent free in your head huh @tedcruz pic.twitter.com/pyQZT9nWlE — Keith Chatinover (@keithchatinover) September 15, 2022

Notice @tedcruz how when refugees showed up on our shores, we provided them with food and shelter—not cages and family separations. pic.twitter.com/sx2qAJ5Sfa — Keith Chatinover (@keithchatinover) September 15, 2022

Chatinover blasted Governor DeSantis over his decision calling it “a reckless abandonment of their human rights.”

Islanders writ large support refugee resettlement, but we can’t help in that process if we are given no advance notice. Our governments weren’t at all prepared for this and proving a point by endangering lives is gross. (3/x) — Keith Chatinover (@keithchatinover) September 15, 2022

The island can and will do everything we can to support them, including myself as an elected official. But the fact that you did this, without consulting us and allowing us to prepare for their arrival, is dangerous and disgusting. (2/x) — Keith Chatinover (@keithchatinover) September 15, 2022

.@RonDeSantisFL: I never thought I could say this, but this is a low I never expected. To convince refugees to board a plane with false promises of housing and jobs—just to prove a political point—is a reckless abandonment of their human rights. (1/x) https://t.co/tbr3srG1UW — Keith Chatinover (@keithchatinover) September 15, 2022

He also argued against those who believed sending the migrants would only impact rich liberals.

I will also point out that year round Vineyarders are not rich liberals – they are poor or middle class liberals! Over half of students in MV public schools qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. It’s not like the volunteers on the ground helping these refugees are the tourists — Keith Chatinover (@keithchatinover) September 15, 2022

Other’s on the right also reacted similarly to Senator Cruz over the arrival of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

It took only 50 illegal immigrants in Martha’s Vineyard to cause a “humanitarian crisis” on their left wing island. Now imagine what Texas & Arizona cities dealing with millions of illegal immigrants crossing the border are dealing with. pic.twitter.com/VgYazjm7KP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2022

How dare the people in Martha’s Vineyard that scream for tolerance and acceptance not welcome the immigrants with open doors. Incredibly xenophobic. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) September 15, 2022

Martha’s Vineyard residents should be thrilled about this. They vote for sanctuary cities — they get a sanctuary city of their own. And illegal aliens will increase the town’s diversity, which is strength. Right? https://t.co/rxSkQ9XdKA #FoxNews — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022

DeSantis is actually flying planes of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. He's an American hero. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 15, 2022

Apparently Del Rio, Texas is the ideal location for illegal immigrants, and Martha's Vineyard is an absolute hellscape, which is why every rich Leftist owns a summer home in Del Rio, Texas. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 15, 2022

