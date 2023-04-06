Tennessee Republican Walks off During Live Interview on CNN: ‘Chairman Faison Has Left Us’

Rep. Jeremy Faison, who chairs the Republican Caucus in the Tennessee House of Representatives, walked out during an interview on CNN Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, Republicans used their supermajority to expel two Black Democratic lawmakers – Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson – for joining a gun control protest at the statehouse last week. A third lawmaker, Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is White, was spared expulsion by one vote.

After tangling with Van Jones earlier in his appearance, Faison faced questions from CNN’s Sara Sidner, who contested Faison’s claim that the lawmakers had incited the protestors last week. She said the crowd was already “riled up.”

“And I wonder, sir, who are you punishing?” she asked Faison. “Because yes, you have kicked out these two Democrats, but there are tens of thousands of constituents that are also being punished and don’t have any representation right now. What do you say to them?”

Joining from the statehouse in Nashville, Faison claimed the lawmakers “incited” the crowd.

“Our reporters were there and they talked to some of them,” Sidner replied. “And some of them were teachers, who were so distraught, they were near tears because they could not believe that their lawmakers were doing this, as opposed to dealing with the biggest issue at hand – the number one killer of children is gun violence.”

“So, I’m sure that’s what you think,” Faison replied. “But we watched them today, directing him like a choir leader would. That was what was amazing. And I’ll tell you this – and unfortunately, I’ve got to go, I’m 3.5 hours from home – it’s not possible for us to move forward. With the way they were behaving in committee and on the House floor.”

Faison finished his response and said, “Thank you for letting me speak with you. God bless you.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins attempted to ask Faison another question, but he walked off camera.

“Representative, I know you’ve got a long drive home,” she said. “One final question for you. Alright, well, Chairman Faison has left us.”

