‘They Have the Names’: Lawmaker Behind Epstein Files Release Accuses Trump DOJ of a Cover Up

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), one of the lawmakers behind the push to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, raged at the Trump Justice Department on Tuesday for not releasing FBI “interview files” that include the “names of other men” accused of sexual misconduct.

“This is what it’s all about—the FBI interviews with the survivors. You know what is appalling? You’ve got Justice releasing the names of survivors. They’re literally releasing the names of survivors, which they’re not allowed to do by law, but they’re now releasing the FBI interview files with those same survivors,” Khanna fumed, adding:

And the FBI interview files have the names of other men. They have the names of the Wall Street tycoons, the politicians who visited Epstein’s rape island and who either engaged in the rape of these underage girls or covered it up. How do I know? Because I’ve talked to the survivors. I’ve talked to the survivors’ lawyers who were at the FBI interviews, who gave these names. We’re saying release them. But you have the Department of Justice more concerned with protecting the reputations of these men than they are protecting the reputation of these survivors. So, you know, I hope everyone listens to your 90 seconds, because that’s what it’s all about. It’s not—we don’t need all 300 gigabits. We don’t need all the documents. I mean, that’s what the law calls for. What we need is those interview memoranda. And if people don’t think it’s a hoax—I mean, it’s not, because I’ve talked to the survivors—then just release the interview memos and we’ll put it to rest. But I guarantee you, once those interview memoranda are released, there are going to be other powerful men implicated.

The files released on Tuesday also pointed to 10 other co-conspirators who committed crimes or helped cover up crimes alongside Epstein. An email also included the location of those alleged co-conspirators, which directly contradicts testimony by FBI Director Kash Patel from earlier in the year. Khanna, alongside Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), recently threatened to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt over the DOJ’s lack of transparency in releasing the Epstein Files, which it is mandated to do by a federal law they co-sponsored.

Khanna: You’ve got the DOJ releasing the names of survivors—which they are not allowed to do by law—but not releasing the FBI interview files with those same survivors. Those FBI interviews contain the names of other men: Wall Street tycoons and politicians… How do I know?… pic.twitter.com/SCQPCKr9n2 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 23, 2025

Earlier this year, Kash Patel testified under oath that internal files contained no credible information Epstein trafficked young women to anyone other than himself. Today, DOJ released internal emails referring to "10 co-conspirators." pic.twitter.com/bakSMEb4Jv — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) December 23, 2025

__