Donald Trump Jr. and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk were heckled off stage by MAGA fans who were frustrated that the Q&A portion of their speech at UCLA had been canceled, Sunday.

As the speakers revealed that there would be no Q&A, the event declined into a heated war between the stage and the audience, with Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle screaming at some of the attendees during one portion of the speech.

Comments from Guilfoyle towards the audience included: “You’re not making your parents proud by being rude and disruptive,” “You don’t play by the same rules,” and a remark which implied the audience were a bunch of incels who have to “catfish” women on dating apps.

😆😆😆OMFG people heckling Donald Trump Jr. on his book tour at one of the most conservative places EVER, a @TPUSA event, is the #Mondaymorning shot in the arm we all needed today.

via @atrupar #mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/cpVvUeIWEc — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 11, 2019

According to the Guardian, Trump-supporting attendees were angry that the speakers “would not take questions.”

“The loud shouts of ‘USA! USA!’ that greeted Trump when he first appeared on the stage of a university lecture hall to promote his book Triggered: How The Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us quickly morphed into even louder, openly hostile chants of ‘Q and A! Q and A!'” the Guardian reported, adding, “At first, Trump and Guilfoyle tried to ignore the discontent, which originated with a fringe group of America Firsters who believe the Trump administration has been taken captive by a cabal of internationalists, free-traders, and apologists for mass immigration.”

“When the shouting would not subside, Trump Jr tried – and failed – to argue that taking questions from the floor risked creating soundbites that leftwing social media posters would abuse and distort. Nobody was buying that,” the Guardian continued. “In minutes, the entire argument put forward by the president’s son – that he was willing to engage in dialogue but that it was the left that refused to tolerate free speech – crumbled.”

The audience became too much for Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle to bear, and they ended up leaving the stage before the end of the speech.

The disruption on Sunday was just the latest in a string of protests against Kirk and Turning Point USA at live events by activists who feel that the organization is detrimental to the MAGA movement.

