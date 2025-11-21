MS NOW’s Wallace Crows About Trump Being In ‘Love with Mamdani’: ‘My Favorite’ Trump Event ‘Ever’

MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace delighted in President Donald Trump’s Oval Office presser with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani as her “favorite” live event “ever” after “nine years” covering the president, as she crowed that the president was “in love” with the Democrat.

The Friday press conference was, indeed, notably cordial, as Trump lavished praise on Mamdani and his polling rise following the pair’s first face-to-face meeting. As reporters pressed Mamdani and Trump, the two kept the exchange light, trading jokes and stressing that the discussion had been constructive after months of tense back-and-forth.

At one point the president even stepped in to save Mamdani from a Fox News grilling on having previously called him a “fascist” – joking that the Democrat should “just say yes!”

Reacting to the unusual presser on MS NOW, Wallace marvelled at Trump’s warmth towards Mamdani, who he’d previously branded a “communist lunatic” remarking that it was unlike anything else she’d seen form him.

I have never watched a public meeting, even with Putin Trump didn’t go on for as long, where he lavished that much praise, affection and admiration on anyone.

Other panelists, including Molly Jong-Fast and Rev. Al Sharpton, offered more cautious analysis before Wallace jumped in again reflecting on the moment that Trump detailed Mamdani’s polling:

Trump was obviously in love with Mamdani the whole time and he’s tracking his polls, he says, ‘you were at one and then four and then nine.’ He’s obviously been following [Mamdani’s] meteoric rise and the guy is sitting there saying, ‘you can call me a fascist or despot, you can just answer the question’ – I mean, I’ve never seen him sort of care for his children, his vice president or his cabinet’s credibility, the way he seemed committed to honoring Mamdani’s credibility.

Giddily, she followed, smiling: “I just have to say, I covered Donald Trump for nine years. This might be one of my favorite live trump events I’ve ever covered.”

“The greatest,” she added.

Watch above via MS NOW.