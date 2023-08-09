Trump Calls Bill Barr a ‘Coward’ For Not Prosecuting His Enemies

Donald Trump blasted former Attorney General Bill Barr for not prosecuting the Bidens and others he believes aligned against him.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Balance on Newsmax, the former president recalled his infamous 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During their conversation, Trump made U.S. aid to the country contingent on Ukraine opening an investigation into Hunter Biden’s tenure on the board of Burisma, an energy company in the country.

At the time, Joe Biden – his father – was running for the Democratic presidential nomination. Ultimately, the House of Representatives impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate acquitted him.

“But when you look at that phone call, that original phone call with Ukraine, I was so right about that,” Trump told Eric Bolling. “And I said, ‘What’s going on with Hunter Biden? Turns out he worked for Burisma, took in all of this tremendous amounts of money.’ And then the laptop from Hell was discovered.”

Trump then claimed the consensus among Americans is that he was unjustly impeached.

“And you know, a lot of lot of people, the first thing, they said is, ‘Wow, Trump got impeached for nothing. He was right. Actually, he got impeached, and it was 100% right,'” he continued before turning his ire on Barr for not prosecuting those Trump believed plotted against him:

But you need people with courage. You know, Bill Barr was a coward. He was afraid to do things. He was afraid he was going to be impeached, and I was very rough on him. I will say I said, “You have to do something, you know? You’re an American. You have to do something, Bill.” And he just was a coward. He was afraid to do anything. We need people of stature. We need people that are brave. We need people that are patriots. We don’t need cowards because we’re fighting a radical left fringe in this country. And I say it. You know, we have dangers from within and from without. But the dangers from within are more dangerous because you know, the dangers from without outside – China, Russia, etc., I can handle them. But these maniacs, these lunatics that we have in this country that go from one scam to another.

Trump reiterated his false claims about voter fraud costing him the 2020 election and returned to Barr.

“And this slob Bill Barr is a slob,” the former president went on. “He’s a coward. He didn’t do anything. He couldn’t do anything. He wouldn’t do anything about it, and it’s a shame. And that was a mistake. You know, I had some great people who were really great people, but I had some that aren’t so good. Bill Barr was one of them.”

Trump is currently under indictment in three jurisdictions. He alleges the prosecutions are political in nature.

“This is a persecution of a political opponent,” he said last week after being arraigned for his attempt to overturn the 2020 election. “This was never supposed to happen in America.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

