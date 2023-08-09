Newsmax Host Reads Disclaimer Acknowledging 2020 Election Results ‘As Legal and Final’ After Trump Claims It Was Rigged

Newsmax host Eric Bolling read out a disclaimer on Wednesday claiming that the network “has accepted the election results as legal and final” after he aired an interview with former President Donald Trump, who alleged that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of his opponent, President Joe Biden.

At the end of the interview, Bolling told Trump, “We thank you, the American people thank you, I thank you, Newsmax thanks you,” to which Trump responded, “Thanks and great job, great success, you’re doing a fantastic job.”

Bolling then cut to a disclaimer where he informed viewers, “Alright folks, now just to note, Newsmax has accepted the election results as legal and final,” before swiftly moving on to the next segment.

During the interview, Trump spoke about the Department of Justice’s charges against him over his retention of government documents and attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and hit out against Special Counsel Jack Smith, who he called a “deranged human being” and “a sick guy.”

Newsmax is currently being sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems over its coverage of the results of the 2020 election.

Several Newsmax staffers have also reportedly been subpoenaed as part of another lawsuit from Smartmatic.

The lawsuits come after Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems for a whopping $787.5 million in April after Dominion sued the network for defamation over its allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.

