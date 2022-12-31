Suspect Accused of Breaking Into Robert De Niro’s Home While Actor Slept Claims It ‘Felt Like a Set Up’: ‘I Love His Movies, All of Them!’

A woman accused of attempting to burglarize the New York home of Robert De Niro while the actor slept is offering an apology to the actor and claiming the arrest “felt like a setup” by police.

The accused burglar, identified as Shanice Aviles, spoke to the New York Post this week about her recent arrest at an Upper East Side townhouse owned by De Niro. Footage was captured of Aviles as she was being detained and taken away by police. She claimed she did nothing wrong and even declared she hadn’t murdered anybody, despite no one reportedly being harmed in the home.

Aviles, 30, claimed she did not take anything from the home while De Niro slept and didn’t know he owned the townhouse until police told her after the fact.

“I love his movies, all of them! My mother, my grandmother, my grandfather, we all used to watch them,” she said through tears, according to Post reporter Matthew Sedacca.

Aviles had numerous previous arrests for burglary before the De Niro incident and she believes the 79-year-old actor could have leveraged his influence and upped her bail this time.

“People have said he’s mean, that he’s not a nice guy, but I think he’s a good guy,” she said. “He could’ve made some calls and made my bail a lot more.”

Aviles is reportedly being held on $40,000 bail, which she told the Post is too high, claiming it’s because the judge is a “fan” of the actor. A week before the De Niro break in, however, Aviles had a $5000 bail for a number of alleged burglaries waved.

She also asked for the opportunity to apologize to the actor. Aviles claimed cops were following her and the arrest “felt like a setup.” She also claimed she should not be under arrest for burglary as she didn’t take anything.

Police, however, say they found Aviles going through items under a Christmas tree in the house at the time of her arrest. De Niro told reporters the following day that he was doing okay following the break-in.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com