Trump-Endorsed Candidate Kari Lake Shared Anti-Trump ‘Not My President’ Meme

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, reportedly shared an anti-Trump “not my president” meme on Facebook.

Lake posted the meme ahead of Trump’s inauguration in 2017, according to a Fox News report on Wednesday. In addition to the meme, the post included a call for a “National Day of Mourning and Protest” that included “join[ing] local protests,” wear[ing] black,” “boycott[ing] TV coverage,” “unfollow[ing] Trump on social media,” chang[ing] profile pictures to black, using the hashtag “Not My President,” and donating to Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and NAACP.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served under Trump, endorsed Lake’s primary opponent Karrin Taylor Robson earlier this week.

“As Arizona Democrats pursue the reckless Biden-Harris agenda, Karrin Taylor Robson is the only candidate for governor that will keep Arizona’s border secure and streets safe, empower parents and create great schools, and promote conservative values,” Pence told The Washington Post in a statement.

In a Twitter thread thanking Pence for the endorsement, Robson appeared to take a shot at Lake.

“Modern politics is full of charlatans & fakes, but VP Pence is the genuine article. He has never wavered in his conservative beliefs & commitment to our Constitution, & left a rock-solid legacy as Gov to which I will aspire. Thank you for your support @Mike_Pence!” she tweeted.

Modern politics is full of charlatans & fakes, but VP Pence is the genuine article. He has never wavered in his conservative beliefs & commitment to our Constitution, & left a rock-solid legacy as Gov to which I will aspire. Thank you for your support @Mike_Pence! #AZgov — Karrin Taylor Robson for Arizona (@Karrin4Arizona) July 18, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com