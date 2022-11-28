Trump Goes Off the Rails Attacking ‘Fully Weaponized Monster’ Special Counsel Jack Smith: ‘Hit Man for Obama’

Donald Trump wants to make absolutely sure there is zero doubt in anyone’s mind about his exact feelings on Jack Smith. Spoiler alert: he’s not a fan. Smith was appointed as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee criminal probes into the former president.

Trump took to Truth Social on Monday to continue a tirade against Smith. In the posts, the former president called Smith a “fully weaponized monster” and “hit man” for Barack Obama. He also claimed that the political leanings of Smith’s family make him biased about everything Trump.

“Jack Smith is nothing less than a hit man for Obama, his Attorney General Eric Holder, and Andrew Weissmann. Weaponization. Our Country is in big trouble, a real mess!” Trump posted, sharing a message labeling Smith’s sister-in-law a vocal Trump critic.

In followup posts, Trump called for the Department of Justice to “invade” the home of Hillary Clinton and claimed once again he did “nothing wrong” on January 6, referring to the Capitol riot.

“This fully weaponized monster, Jack Smith, shouldn’t be let anywhere near the political persecution of ‘President Donald J. Trump.’ I did nothing wrong on January 6th, and nothing wrong with the Democrats’ fix on the Document Hoax, that is, unless the six previous Presidents did something wrong also,” he posted.

Trump also posted a rambling message about the loyalty of conservative and liberal judges, arguing “Republican judges” try too hard to prove they are not showing “favor to those who appointed them.”

“People, including me, are oftentimes shocked by the lack of courage and wisdom shown. As soon as they get appointed, they go “ROGUE!” Democrat Judges are the exact opposite in attitude – Screw you, this guy appointed me, I’m a Democrat all they way, you don’t have a chance. So SAD!”

