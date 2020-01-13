President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg sparred over pre-existing conditions on Monday.

The duel started after Bloomberg called President Trump out over his “broken promise” on pre-existing conditions being protected in a recent commercial.

“A broken promise. Trump repeatedly tried to undermine coverage 134 million Americans with pre-existing conditions,” the commercial declared, followed by Bloomberg claiming, “He just doesn’t care if you have a pre-existing condition. He wants to deny you access to coverage. If he is reelected, he’ll keep trying to do that, and I think we can’t let that happen.”

In response, President Trump took aim at Bloomberg on Twitter, declaring, “Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising”– a reference to Bloomberg reportedly spending over $200 million on ads for his campaign.

“I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare, you have it now, while at the same time winning the fight to rid you of the expensive, unfair and very unpopular Individual Mandate and, if Republicans win in court and take back the House of Representatives, your healthcare, that I have now brought to the best place in many years, will become the best ever, by far,” he continued. “I will always protect your Pre-Existing Conditions, the Dems will not!”

Washington Post reporter Michael Scherer, however, claimed President Trump’s response “is exactly what Bloomberg was hoping Trump would do.”

“A new ad hitting Trump on pre-existing conditions enters rotation today,” he noted.

