Trump Warns Pence and Other Cabinet Members It Would Be ‘Very Disloyal’ to Run Against Him

Donald Trump warned members of his former administration that it would be “very disloyal” for any of them to run against him in 2024.

Trump hasn’t actually announced a run but has heavily teased one. In a Friday phone interview with Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade on The Brian Kilmeade Show, the former president avoided questions on when he would announce a run, should he choose to, but he also swiped at any potential Republican challengers from his own administration.

“Mr. President, when will you decide if you’re going to run in 2024? And how would you handle running against people in your cabinet like [Mike] Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Mike Pence?” Kilmeade asked Trump at the end of their chat.

“Well, many of them have said they would never run if I run. So, we’ll see whether or not that turns out to be true. I think it’d be very disloyal if they did [run], but that’s okay too. And the polls have me leading by 40, 50 points,” the former president claimed.

Kilmeade tried multiple times to get Trump to reveal a timetable for his decision, but Trump would only say an announcement is likely coming in the “not-too-distant future.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump also predicted a “red wave” in the midterm elections and predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons in his ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“Well, I don’t think he’ll stand for losing. So, in some form, maybe limited form,” Trump said when asked if he believes Putin will resort to nuclear attacks.

Trump also revealed in the talk that he plans on suing journalist Bob Woodward, who recently announced he is releasing hours of Trump audio for an audiobook. Trump called Woodward a “very sleazy guy” and said he’s already hired a lawyer.

Watch above via Fox News

