Fox News’ Neil Cavuto was gobsmacked by the enormous damages a Manhattan jury ordered Donald Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll, exclaiming, “This thing has exploded on him.”

“I’m doing the math, it’s always dangerous, at least by addition here if you add everything up, including the $18.3 million, the $5 million originally, we’re looking at damages in this case eclipsing $83.3 million. That’s staggering,” Cavuto exclaimed.

“It is staggering,” agreed Fox News legal analyst Andy McCarthy…”I just have to say, the more times that you engage in this behavior when you’ve gotten the warning that this is actionable stuff and it can run up your bill, you really truly are playing with fire.”

“Yeah, those are some staggering sums here,” Cavuto repeated, before asking attorney John Yoo, “If [Trump] makes more statements and finds the verdict to be egregious and over the top, then what?”

“The whole point of this, this enormous damages, unprecedented damages now, is to tell Donald Trump to shut up,” Yoo said. “If you can think of it this way; every time he wants to insult Jean Carroll, he has to write a $40 million check for each sentence. That’s how bad this is.

“I can’t believe his lawyers have not succeeded in telling him, ‘Campaign for president. Run for president. Make your accusations about a two-tiered justice system, but stop attacking people who are no longer public citizens. Stop attacking people. You’ve already lost and the court has said what you’ve done is libel.’ Every time he insults her, again, he has to cut another $20 to $30 million check.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.