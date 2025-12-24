‘What Is Denmark Doin’ in Our Backyard?’ Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Says the Vikings Are Gone So It’s Time for Trump to Grab Greenland

Brian Kilmeade is fully onboard with President Donald Trump’s goal of acquiring Greenland, with the Fox News veteran on Wednesday saying the Vikings are dead and gone — so it is time for the United States to annex the icy slab.

‘What are we [in], the era of the Vikings? What is Denmark doin’ in our backyard?’ Kilmeade asked on Fox & Friends.

Co-host Carley Shimkus agreed and appeared to get a kick out of Kilmeade pointing out that Greenland dwarfs the size of Denmark.

Kilmeade explained why he loved the idea of Greenland becoming part of America a moment earlier by pointing out that the U.S. has a “huge military base” there and that it was worth going to Danish leadership to “cut a deal” for “national security” purposes, as President Trump has said.

“Look, we are going to need their natural resources to mine them — you’ll be able to get some of that,” Kilmeade said he would tell Denmark. “But in the meantime, we have to expand our bases there and access to the waterways, because the arctic is melting and we need access there. Russia and China is trying to dominate.”

Shimkus agreed, saying it was an important issue that was “ignored” by Joe Biden’s administration. She added Trump is “laser focused” on the Western Hemisphere and keeping it safe — something that has also been shown by his oil blockade of Venezuela, she said.

Their comments came shortly after the president reiterated he wanted to grab Greenland.

Trump on Sunday appointed Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) as his special envoy to Greenland. He said in a Truth Social post Landry “understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country’s Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World.”

Not everyone loves the idea of Greenland becoming part of the USA, though; Danish leaders have been grumbling about Trump’s latest push, The Hill reported.

Kilmeade said Denmark has “ignored” Greenland for decades, and is now only showing interest because Trump is interested.

Watch above.