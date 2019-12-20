Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on Friday for questioning the results of an impeachment poll from his own network.

In an op-ed for the Daily Caller, co-founders of the site Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel claimed, “the more people learned about impeachment, the less they wanted impeachment.”

“Even in the face of all the data, elite Democrats still will not admit it. They are in denial. Democratic Party cheerleader and CNN commentator Jeffrey Toobin attacked his own company’s polling when it didn’t match what he believes to be true,” the two wrote. “Why doesn’t he believe it? Because he doesn’t. Says the legal analyst.”

“I look out my window and I see the horizon. That means it’s flat. You can tell me the Earth is round. But I just don’t believe it, never mind your dumb numbers and scientific theories. I just don’t believe it,” Carlson and Patel continued. “This is the definition of ideological extremism. It’s an inability to change course no matter what the evidence tells you. At that point, this is no longer politics. We left that a long time ago. What we are seeing is religion. And, of course, being the Democratic Party, it’s always the exact opposite of what they claim it is.”

The poll in question showed that the number of Democrats who support the impeachment of President Donald Trump had dropped from 90 percent to 77 percent.

Live on CNN, Tuesday, Toobin interrupted, “I don’t believe that poll for one second.”

“The 90 to 77 percent. I… You know, it’s just I don’t believe it, like it makes no sense that that number would change like that,” he said, adding, “life has shown us that polls are sometimes wrong, and David, that poll is wrong. Just because I said so, okay?”

