Pro-DeSantis PAC Posts Bizarre ‘Star Wars’ Edit Portraying Him As Obi Wan Kenobi and Trump as Darth Vader

The pro-Ron DeSantis ‘Never Back Down’ super PAC posted a bizarre Star Wars clip on Thursday which featured DeSantis’ face edited onto Obi-Wan Kenobi and former President Donald Trump’s face edited onto Darth Vader.

The clip from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith featured the iconic duel scene between Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker on Mustafar after Skywalker has succumbed to the dark side and taken the name Darth Vader.

In the edited version, Trump has taken the place of Vader, who is crawling from a pit of lava after losing his limbs in the duel against Kenobi.

“You were the chosen one,” says Kenobi, or in this case DeSantis.

“It was said that you would destroy the Sith, not join them. Bring balance to the force, not leave it in darkness,” he continues, before Vader — or Trump — screams, “I hate you!”

The edited clip doesn’t make much sense, however, considering that Skywalker was Kenobi’s apprentice in Star Wars and a lot of the tension from the scene comes from Skywalker having betrayed his master. Trump — who aided DeSantis’ Florida gubernatorial election campaign as president in 2017 — was not mentored by DeSantis.

Trump is no stranger to posting his own meme edits, and has shared several ridiculing DeSantis.

Following DeSantis’ botched campaign launch on Twitter Spaces in May, Trump posted several edited videos mocking the occasion, including an incredibly strange parody video which showed Adolf Hitler, billionaire George Soros, and the Devil crashing his event.

Trump has also posted edited videos to lash out at other opponents and rivals.

Earlier this month, Trump posted a video of 2024 Republican primary rival Chris Christie which had been edited to make it look as though Christie had announced his campaign at an all-you-can-eat buffet.

In May, Trump posted a video of CNN’s Anderson Cooper which had been edited to make Cooper say, “That was Donald J. Trump ripping us a new asshole here on CNN’s live presidential town hall.”

