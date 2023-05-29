‘Turd Sandwich’: CNN Host Presses House Republican on Colleague Who Bashed Debt Deal 

CNN’s Bianna Golodryga questioned Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK) over the debt ceiling deal struck between President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), as well as an unflattering comment about it from one of her Republican colleagues.

Biden and McCarthy agreed on a deal to raise the debt ceiling – which limits the amount of money the federal government may owe – while capping certain spending and imposing work requirements for welfare recipients. The deal came months after Biden pledged not to negotiate and demanded the Republican-controlled House pass a clean debt ceiling hike with no strings attached.

It is unclear if the legislation has the 218 votes needed to pass. Several Republicans have come out sharply against the measure, including Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who questioned McCarthy’s claim that 95% of his caucus is behind the deal.

“I know of more no’s than that already,” Roy tweeted on Sunday. “[T]hey haven’t been educated yet on what a turd-sandwich this “deal” is. They will be.”

“Congressman Chip Roy is a ‘no’ thus far,” Golodryga told Bice on Monday’s edition of The Lead. “He tweeted that he knows of multiple Republicans who are also a ‘no’ because, to use his terminology, this bill is a ‘turd sandwich.’ What is your message to those Republicans? Have you spoken to him directly?”

“You know, I haven’t spoken to Chip directly, but he certainly has a difference of opinion and he’s entitled to that,” Bice replied. “He has a vote just like I have a vote. And look, I think that spending cuts are important. When Kevin McCarthy first started negotiating, he made a couple points. He would not agree to a clean debt ceiling. He wouldn’t agree to increase taxes. And he wanted to reduce spending. All three of those things are part of this act that’s being put forward. I don’t know how a true conservative wouldn’t support this. It meets all the criteria.”

