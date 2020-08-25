Twitter Really Wants to Know Why Donald Trump Jr.’s Eyes Were So Red

The Republican National Campaign opened on Monday night, and Donald Trump Jr. was the featured speaker who effectively closed the evening. The president’s son predictably praised his father’s management of the coronavirus outbreak, even as polls show Americans believe he has handled the pandemic poorly.

He also hit Democrats and their nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a remarkably dystopian way, saying, “They want to bully us into submission. If they get their way, it will no longer be the silent majority. It will be the silenced majority. This has to stop. Freedom of expression used to be a liberal value. At least before the radical left took over.”

None of that got the lion’s share of the attention on Twitter, and elsewhere it seems. CNN’s Dana Bash reported receiving numerous texts from Republican sources asking about Don Jr’s watery eyes (the clip of which you can see above via CNN.) And in blue checked quarters of the social media platform instead was focused on what appeared to be Don Jr’s bloodshot eyes, and perhaps manic energy. Or as Timothy Burke asked in the following clip, what is going on here:

what is going on here pic.twitter.com/KxZSlmcbrs — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 25, 2020

You can see that Mr. Trump’s eyes do appear to be a bit off-color, which led to the following snark fest:

Has donny jr been crying? — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) August 25, 2020

I think Jr has an allergy. — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) August 25, 2020

Don Jr giving a speech for his dad with dissonantly tearing, red eyes is really amping up the Succession of the whole thing — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) August 25, 2020

CLEAR EYES FULL HEARTS, BABY pic.twitter.com/G95NKXhSSc — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 25, 2020

What happened to Don Jr’s eyes? — Euan Rellie (@euanrellie) August 25, 2020

Allergies or cocaine? — Euan Rellie (@euanrellie) August 25, 2020

Jesus he is legit ramped out of his god damn mind — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 25, 2020

I think my TV just got a cocaine nosebleed. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 25, 2020

