The Lincoln Project targetted the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, in their latest ad highlighting the controversial candidate’s pledge to “fire the federal government.”

“We need to send a very big message to the federal government that we’re not going to take this anymore. We need to fire the federal government,” the ad begins, playing a clip of Lake.

“Interesting idea. Maybe it’s a good idea,” then says a narrator.

“Of course, 42% of Arizona’s budget comes from the federal government, so that would require a 72% increase in state taxes to fill the gap. You got that kind of money?” the narrator continues.

“No more Social Security checks. No more Medicare. Luke Air Force Base gone. In fact, say goodbye to most of the Air Force, and Army Marine bases all over the state,” the narrator goes on, adding:

Arizona students would need to figure something else out because federal student aid would have to go. And sadly, all the national parks, including the Grand Canyon, well, they’d have to close and we’d all still lose all of our air traffic controllers, which sounds fun, but hey, drug traffickers would be happy. There wouldn’t be a DEA in the state anymore.

“So we need to fire the federal government, right?” the ad then asks.

“Now. Kari Lake is just a kook with crazy ideas. But if Arizona elects her for governor her crazy ideas could crush Arizona’s economy, raise our taxes, make our communities less safe, and turn Arizona into a national joke. Does this still sound like a good idea?” the “never-Trump” PAC’s ad concludes.

The ad, which was released last week, went viral in the wake of recent flooding in Mississippi, which to some highlighted the need for federal assistance. “Mississippi doesn’t have drinkable water. Texas doesn’t have a working power grid. Florida doesn’t have enough teachers,” wrote Brian Tyler Cohen, who shared the ad on Tuesday which has over 900,000 views on Twitter.

Lake, a former Phoenix-area news anchor, has been a lightning rod of controversy since becoming a candidate and has focused much of her campaign on the debunked claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Lake is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and has vowed to overturn the 2020 election result if elected.

