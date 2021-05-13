Lawrence O’Donnell’s interview with President Joe Biden on MSNBC, followed by a town hall with key members of the Biden administration’s coronavirus response team, topped CNN’s Don Lemon in total viewers at 10 p.m., but fell behind in the key demo, while Fox News’ Laura Ingraham swept both shows in Wednesday’s ratings.

Vaccinating America, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, notched 1.86 million total viewers, and 218,000 in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, according to data from Nielsen. The Ingraham Angle was first at 10 p.m.,, with 2.34 million total viewers, and 409,000 in the demo. The first hour of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon was third in total viewers for the hour, with 1.01 million, and second in the demo, with 274,000.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched on Wednesday, with 3.23 million total viewers, and 532,000 in the demo. The Five was second in total viewers, with 2.88 million, and fourth in the demo — a tie with Special Report — with 372,000. Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.82 million, and also third in the demo, with 403,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth, with 2.64 million total viewers, but didn’t make the top five in the demo, with 347,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.34 million, and second in the demo, with 409,000. The 9 a.m. hour of Fox’s America’s Newsroom was fifth most-watched in the demo, with 354,000 (1.63 million viewers total).

Fox News swept both categories in total day, with 1.71 million total viewers and 301,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with nearly 1.2 million, and third in the demo, with 158,000. CNN averaged just 807,000 total viewers in total day, but was second in the demo, with 196,000.

Fox News also dominated in prime time, with nearly 2.8 million total viewers, and 448,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.04 million total viewers, and 251,000 in the demo. CNN was third in prime time, with 1.08 million total viewers, and 246,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends won in the early morning, with 1.23 million total viewers, and 276,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.02 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 129,000. CNN’s New Day was third in total viewers, with 491,000, and second in the demo, with 139,000.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]