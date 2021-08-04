Bob Dole once famously said that the most dangerous place to be in Washington is between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and a microphone. That light-hearted diss was on full display Tuesday afternoon and, let’s just say we’re pleased that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remained unharmed.

Cameras captured McConnell — and his posse of aides — walking down a long Capitol Building corridor, approaching a lectern to give a press conference. However, at the last possible moment, Schumer swoops in from McConnell’s right and takes over the lectern, giving him the right to address the press first.

It’s a move familiar to anyone rushing to catch a packed and soon-to-depart 2 or 3 train at the Grand Army Plaza station, as a more timid tourist patiently awaits the next train. McConnell was clearly caught surprised by Schumer’s last-second New York hustle on display, which elicited an immediate laugh from the assembled press.

In a moment of self-awareness, Schumer appeared to acknowledge the dick move, with a polite wave to his Republican Senate leader counterpart. But any embarrassment from cutting the line, so to speak, did not keep the Brooklyn-based Senator from addressing the press. Fortune favors the bold.

The video was first published by The Hill’s Twitter feed, which you can see above via The Hill.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com