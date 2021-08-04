WATCH: Chuck Schumer Comes From Nowhere to Beat Mitch McConnell in Race to Press Conference Lectern
Bob Dole once famously said that the most dangerous place to be in Washington is between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and a microphone. That light-hearted diss was on full display Tuesday afternoon and, let’s just say we’re pleased that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell remained unharmed.
Cameras captured McConnell — and his posse of aides — walking down a long Capitol Building corridor, approaching a lectern to give a press conference. However, at the last possible moment, Schumer swoops in from McConnell’s right and takes over the lectern, giving him the right to address the press first.
It’s a move familiar to anyone rushing to catch a packed and soon-to-depart 2 or 3 train at the Grand Army Plaza station, as a more timid tourist patiently awaits the next train. McConnell was clearly caught surprised by Schumer’s last-second New York hustle on display, which elicited an immediate laugh from the assembled press.
In a moment of self-awareness, Schumer appeared to acknowledge the dick move, with a polite wave to his Republican Senate leader counterpart. But any embarrassment from cutting the line, so to speak, did not keep the Brooklyn-based Senator from addressing the press. Fortune favors the bold.
The video was first published by The Hill’s Twitter feed, which you can see above via The Hill.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com