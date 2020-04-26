When Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked earlier this month who he would want to play him on SNL, he responded jokingly, “Brad Pitt of course.” Well Saturday Night Live granted him that wish with a cold open featuring, yes, Brad Pitt.

“Good evening. I’m Dr. Anthony Fauci,” Pitt said wearing a white wig and glasses. “First, I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, and sometimes graphic emails. Now, there’s been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus. And, yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines, so tonight I would like to explain what the president was trying to say. And, remember, let’s all keep an open mind.”

The opening featured Pitt, as Fauci, reacting to the most controversial clips of Trump responding to the pandemic. Pitt reacted with wide-mouth shock to Trump’s recent suggestion for patients to inject disinfectants into their bodies to cure the virus.

Pitt added, “I’m going to be there putting out the facts for whoever’s listening. And when I hear things like ‘the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide pod challenge,’ I’ll be there to say, ‘please don’t.'” Pitt then took off the wig and glasses to thank Dr. Fauci and the first responders to Covid-19.

“Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time and thank you to the medical workers, first responders, and their families for being on the front line. And now live, kind of, from all across America, it’s Saturday night.”

SNL’s first ever “At Home” edition received the season’s 2nd highest ratings with a total of 6.7 million viewers and a 1.46 average for the 18-49 demographic.

