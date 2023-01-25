WATCH: Speaker McCarthy Snaps at Reporter Pressing Him On Kicking Dems Out of Committees

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy got combative with a reporter who accused him of dodging questions over his move to push Democrats out of the House Intelligence Committee.

McCarthy spoke with reporters on Tuesday night after removing Democratic California Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from their Intelligence Committee assignments. The speaker based his decision on accusations that Schiff lied to the American public, and claims that Swalwell is compromised because of his interactions years ago with a Chinese spy.

During McCarthy’s press gaggle, a reporter attempted to question him on why Schiff and Swalwell were relieved of their committee assignments while George Santos (R-NY) was given a spot. Santos, of course, remains under public scrutiny over the many lies and scandals that have emerged from his fabricated background.

Since McCarthy has threatened to expel other Democrats from their assignments, the reporter asked why Santos’ lies were “not a factor” — particularly given the Speaker cited lying as the reason he bounced Schiff.

“He got elected by his district,” McCarthy said. The reporter then interrupted McCarthy by pointing out “that’s not an answer to my question.”

“Let me be very clear and respectful to you,” McCarthy said with visible tension. “You asked me a question. When I answer it, it’s the answer to your question. You don’t get to determine whether I answer your question or not, okay?”

McCarthy proceeded to address the core of the question by arguing that the situations are different because the Intel Committee deals with sensitive information unavailable to the American public. He previously spoke to this notion by suggesting that Santos won’t be cleared to review classified information for the foreseeable future at the very least.

Watch above via CSPAN.

