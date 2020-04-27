

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in the coming general election.

The Pelosi support follows a slew of high profile endorsements for the presumptive Democratic nominee which includes fellow contenders Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, as well as President Barack Obama.

Pelosi is ostensibly the most powerful Democratic elected official in Washington D.C. at the moment, and is considered a more moderate and established force in the Democratic Party, so her support for Biden doesn’t come as a surprise.

“As we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis,” Pelosi said in her endorsement.

Watch Pelosi’s endorsement video above, via YouTube.

