The White House released a statement after President Donald Trump was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial, Wednesday, which took shots at “failed Republican presidential candidate” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for being the only Republican who voted to convict the president.

“Today, the sham impeachment attempt concocted by Democrats ended in the full vindication and exoneration of President Donald J. Trump. As we have said all along, he is not guilty,” wrote White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. “The Senate voted to reject the baseless articles of impeachment, and only the President’s political opponents – all Democrats, and one failed Republican presidential candidate – voted for the manufactured impeachment articles.”

“In what has now become a consistent tradition for Democrats, this was yet another witch-hunt that deprived the President of his due process rights and was based on a series of lies,” she continued, questioning if Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would face “retribution.”

“This entire effort by the Democrats was aimed at overturning the results of the 2016 election and interfering with the 2020 election,” Grisham declared, adding that “Democrats – once again – have nothing to show for their fraudulent schemes.”

“The President is pleased to put this latest chapter of shameful behavior by the Democrats in the past, and looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of the American people in 2020 and beyond,” the statement concluded.

