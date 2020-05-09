‘You Get It’: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Endorses Joe Biden for President

California Gov. Gavin Newsom officially endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Friday during a virtual fundraiser for the campaign.

“I’m so honored to be here with you and supporting your presidency,” Newsom told the former vice president, according to a campaign press release. “You get it, and you’ve gotten it done over the course of decades. You’ve been on the frontlines of fighting against poverty, ignorance, and disease. You have a deep compassion and empathy, you see the world from other people’s eyes.”

“You’re willing to reach out to people — never talk down to people, regardless of their political stripes regardless, their lot in life. That’s about character. It’s about decency. It’s about honor. And you’re ultimately about bringing people together and uniting this nation.”

He added, “We are desperate, in this moment in time, for that healing – for that leadership, that stewardship, that sense of hopefulness. I’m enlivened by your candidacy. I’m proud of your service as we all are. This is a unique moment in time and unique moment in our history, and we’re uniquely grateful to you. I just couldn’t be more proud of you, and the prospect of your presidency.”

Tickets for the Zoom event went as high as $100,000, according to Politico. Other prices were as follows: $25,000 to be a “co-host,” $5,600 for “champion,” $2,800 to be a “sponsor,” and $1000 to be labeled an advocate. A reported total of 775 people were on the call.

Biden currently leads Donald Trump according to a RealClearPolitics average of all major polls at 46.8% compared with Trump at 42.4%.

