‘Your T*ts Belong To Me!’ Giuliani’s Disturbing Comments to Rape Accuser Include Gay, Jewish, Sexist Slurs

Court-certified transcripts revealing Rudy Giuliani made bizarre and alarming comments to his alleged rape accuser were made public on Wednesday as part of her lawsuit against him.

The comments, reported by Business Insider, show the former New York mayor and Trump adviser using a vile slur to claim a famous actor was gay, making lewd comments, and asserting that Jewish men had “small penises” and should “get over” that “freaking Passover.”

The transcripts of multiple encounters with Giuliani in 2019 were filed Tuesday as the legal team for his accuser Noelle Dunphy argued they should not be stricken from the record as Giuliani requested. He also wanted Dunphy and her attorney sanctioned, claiming her accusations were meant to “portray Mr. Giuliani as a sexual deviant,” according to Insider.

Insider published portions of the transcripts. They include the following comments:

“Come here, big tits. Come here, big tits. Your tits belong to me. Give them to me (indiscernible). I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. These are my tits,” Giuliani told Dunphy on March 12, 2019, according to one transcript filed as a court exhibit. —

“I want to own you, officially,” Giuliani told Dunphy according to a March 4, 2019 transcript, punctuated by her affirmative response. “Legally, with a document.” — “I can’t think about you or I get hard,” Giuliani told Dunphy, according to the transcript. “Even — even if I think about how smart you are, I’ll get hard. I’d never think about a girl being smart. If you told me a girl was smart, I would often think she’s not attractive.” — “Matt Damon is a f–. Matt Damon is also 5’2. Eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo,” he said according to one transcript. Damon has been married to his current wife for nearly 20 years. — “Jews. They want to go through that freaking Passover all the time. Man, oh, man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago,” Giuliani said, according to an April 1, 2019 transcript. “Okay, the Red Sea parted. Big deal. Not the first time that happened.”

Dunphy filed suit in May, alleging that former-employer Giuliani raped and abused her, then refused to pay the $2 million he promised her. Giuliani denied all of Dunphy’s charges and claimed that the two had been in a consensual relationship.

Also Tuesday, Giuliani was identified as “co-conspirator 1” in the latest Jack Smith indictment against Donald Trump for 2020 election interference leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Read the Business Insider story here.

