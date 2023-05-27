‘Your Wife Would Be One of Your Jurors’: Matt Gaetz Asks Texas AG Facing Impeachment About Chances of Senate Acquittal

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday whether his chances of fighting removal from office would be better in the Texas Senate, where his wife Angela Paxton would be one of the jurors in his impeachment trial.

The Republican-led Texas House General Investigating Committee recommended that Paxton be impeached on Thursday and accused the Attorney General of abusing his power to aid a donor and of misusing funds. The decision prompted uproar among conservative Republicans, including Donald Trump Jr., who defended Paxton and called the impeachment “a disgrace” and a “RINO/Dem led witch hunt.”

Gaetz interviewed Paxton as the guest host of Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports on Friday, and questioned the Attorney General about his possible impeachment.

After Paxton indicated he was not confident about his chances in the Texas House, Gaetz asked, “So what about the Senate?”

“If you are not confident about the results in the House, potentially there would be a trial in the Senate. I believe your wife would be one of your jurors,” Gaetz pointed out. “You think over there you would fare better?”

Paxton replied:

Look, I have a lot more confidence in the Senate. Lieutenant Governor is a great Republican, he’s done a good job trying to get legislation out this session. Unfortunately, the House… the speaker has killed much of our great legislation and now they’re wasting time on this instead of passing some of the great legislation from the Senate. So, yes, I mean I… there’s always issues when you’re in politics because not every Republican is conservative, and some of the more moderate senators may not be supportive as well, and that’s okay.

“I at least feel like we’ll have a fair shot to present evidence and expose the lies of the House,” he concluded.

