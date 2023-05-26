Matt Gaetz Spars with Chip Roy Over Trump-DeSantis Feud During Newsmax Guest Hosting Gig: ‘I Don’t Know, Man’

Rep. Matt Gaetz guest-hosted Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax Friday night, where he interviewed his Republican colleague, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

The two lawmakers discuss the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Gaetz supports former President Donald Trump while Roy is backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Gaetz began by asking Roy about DeSantis’ presidential announcement on Wednesday in a Twitter Spaces event that was marred by technical difficulties.

Roy rattled off a series of complaints about the state of the country, and said one reason he prefers DeSantis is because he would be able to serve eight years as opposed to Trump’s four, since the latter has already served one term.

“I frankly want somebody who will be there for eight years,” the Texan said. “I want somebody who can actually go take on the entirety of this administrative state for a full eight-year term. In terms of the launch, look Governor DeSantis in the Twitter Spaces was taking on the corporate establishment, the corporate media establishment, which Newsmax which you’re on right now, which I’m on right now is a part of taking on.”

Gaetz followed up by asking if Roy is concerned about the alleged alignment of “globalist” interests behind DeSantis.

“Does it worry you that a lot of the billionaire donors who supported Jeb Bush, who often embraced the globalist policies of the uniparty?” he asked. “Does Ron DeSantis’ alliance and adherence to some of their worldviews concern you as a pretty staunch fighter for the populist vision that we have for the country?”

Roy scoffed at the idea.

“You and I both know that the support comes from the people, that none of that stuff is gonna matter in Iowa when you go around and you’re shaking hands in you know, a coffee shop or a diner in Iowa or New Hampshire,” he said. “And I know Governor DeSantis has already been there. He’ll be there next week. That’s where you win the minds and the hearts of voters.”

Roy then accused Trump of cutting “a lousy deal with Paul Ryan on a crappy immigration bill.”

“I think that people are gonna judge Trump by the results,” Gaetz replied. “He was able to successfully put downward pressure on the illegal immigration that is destroying Texas, really destroying the entire country.”

Gaetz then asked that given Trump’s large lead over DeSantis and the rest of the GOP field, which early caucus or primary states DeSantis has a chance of winning.

“If Ron DeSantis doesn’t win Iowa, doesn’t win New Hampshire, what’s the first state he wins?” the guest host inquired.

“I think he’s gonna do very well in Iowa,” Roy replied. “I think he’ll do very well in New Hampshire. And frankly, I think he might do very well in South Carolina, particularly if the South Carolinians see the futility of their mission in terms of Governor Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott.”

“I don’t know, man,” Gaetz said. “I think President Trump has a pretty high floor. And the shade you throw at the viability of the South Carolinians is noted.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

