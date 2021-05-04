Fox News Dominates Prime Time, CNN’s New Day Stumbles in Monday Ratings

Fox News continued its winning streak across the board in Monday ratings, garnering nearly as many viewers in prime time as CNN and MSNBC combined, while CNN’s New Day took a hit in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.

Fox’s prime time lineup drew 2.76 million total viewers, and 450,000 in the demo, according to data from Nielsen. MSNBC was second, with 1.89 million total viewers, and 260,000 in the demo. CNN was third, averaging 1.05 million total viewers, and 228,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends also won the early morning, with 1.07 million total viewers, and 185,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.02 million total viewers, and 140,000 in the demo. CNN’s recently revamped New Day averaged less than half of the total viewers of either of its competitors, with 456,000, and just 97,000 viewers in the demo.

In total day viewers, Fox was first with 1.54 million total viewers, and 266,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.12 million, and third in the demo, with 141,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 724,000, and second in the demo, with 168,000.

No surprises in the five most-watched shows in cable news Monday, with Tucker Carlson Tonight notching the most total viewers, with 3.08 million, and also the most in the demo, with 494,000. Hannity was second, with 2.83 million total viewers, and 448,000 in the demo. The Five was third, with 2.74 million total viewers, and 423,000 the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show took fourth in total viewers, with 2.46 million, and fifth in the demo, with 362,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.35 million, and fourth in the demo, with 407,000.

