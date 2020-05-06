Fox News’ two biggest primetime shows shared the ratings titles on Tuesday, with Hannity pulling in a cable-news best 4.10 million viewers overall as Tucker Carlson Tonight claimed victory in the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic with 573,000. Meanwhile, CNN continued its win streak in the daytime demo, beating out rival Fox News, which scored a across-the-board win in primetime.

After a solid daytime demo win to start the week, CNN (320,000) again outpaced Fox News (294,000), but its margin of victory narrowed noticeably, from 67,000 on Monday to 26,000 on Tuesday. In total viewers, Fox News (1.84 million) won in daytime as all three network’s ratings held steady from the day before (CNN: 1.27 million; MSNBC: 1.35 million).

In primetime, however, both CNN and Fox News experienced notable dips in the demo, even as Fox cruised to an easy win. CNN’s A25 – 54 ratings of 434,000 on Tuesday represented a drop of 58,000 (MSNBC only managed 367,000). And Fox News’ first-place number of 541,000 in the demo marked a drop-off of 108,000 viewers from Monday. But as with the daytime overall numbers, total primetime viewers on Tuesday were remarkably consistent with Monday’s, as Fox News came in with 3.79 million (3.87 million Monday), MSNBC had 2.47 million (2.30 million Monday), and CNN trailed with 1.75 million (1.72 million Monday).

Fox News’ primetime strength is paced by its 8:00 and 9:00 pillars, Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight, which have settled into near lockstep first-place ratings since the end of the daily coronavirus task force briefings last week. The winding down of those often fiery scrums between President Donald Trump and the press have accompanied an expected falloff from the blockbuster ratings the network’s 6:00 and 7:00 hours had enjoyed in March and April, though Special Report with Bret Baier and The Story with Martha MacCallum still easily won their respective time slots. One development to watch going forward: how the apparent resurrection of a traditional daily White House press briefing effects late afternoon, pre-primetime ratings.

