Fox News’ top two primetime programs, Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight, both scored bigger overall ratings on Tuesday night than the highly anticipated premiere of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

According to Nielsen Media Research, Fox’s 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. flagship shows pulled in 5.16 million and 5.33 million total viewers, respectively, on Tuesday, good enough to beat the ABC reality dating show’s 5.03 million overall viewers. In the coveted 25 – 54 age demographic, however, The Bachelorette swamped its cable competition with nearly two million viewers in the demo, twice as much as Carlson’s 988,000 and Hannity‘s 890,000.

Those strong numbers from Fox News’s first two hours of primetime placed first and second in cable news for the day and buoyed the network to a sweep in both dayparts. In primetime, Fox surged to 883,000 viewers in the demo across the hours of 8:00 to 11:00 p.m., besting CNN’s 492,000 and MSNBC’s 474,000 A25 – 54 viewers. In overall audience size, Fox News edged over the five-million mark, while MSNBC reached 2.90 million and CNN trailed behind 1.90 million total viewers.

Across the full, 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. Tuesday ratings, Fox News cruised to victory with 542,000 viewers in the demo (3.15 million overall). CNN came in second with 328,000 A25 – 54 viewers (1.26 million) and MSNBC fell to third with 261,000 (1.68 million).

