The daily showdown at 4:00 p.m. saw CNN’s Jake Tapper and MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace emerge with respective victories in overall and demo viewers, while CNN and Fox News also fought to a ratings split decision, in daytime and primetime viewers in the coveted 25 –54 age demographic.

As the most competitive hour of cable news right now, the 4:00 afternoon time slot continues to provide ratings drama. On Monday, The Lead with Jake Tapper eked out a win in the demo with 340,000 viewers, besting Fox News’ Your World with Neil Cavuto‘s 300,000 and Deadline:White House‘s 239,000. But the tables were turned in total viewers, as Wallace’s MSNBC show claimed first with 1.96 million, Fox’s Cavuto came in second with 1.86 million, and Tapper trailed with 1.30 million.

Overall, CNN and Fox News traded victories in daytime and primetime demo viewers, respectively. With 351,000, CNN posted a strong daytime lead over runner-up Fox News, which posted 284,000 A25 – 54 viewers (and also-ran MSNBC had 194,000). Fox News reigned in primetime on Monday, however, with 649,000 in the demo, while CNN trailed with 492,000 and MSNBC brought up the rear with 364,000.

Turning to total viewers, Fox News posted 3.87 million in primetime and 1.83 million in daytime, good enough for solid wins in both day parts, thanks to four-million-plus viewer performances by Tucker Carlson Tonight and Hannity. MSNBC put up 2.30 million in primetime — paced by The Rachel Maddow Show‘s 2.96 million total viewers — and 1.31 million from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CNN took third in both daytime and primetime, with 1.72 million and 1.27 million viewers, respectively. It’s worth noting that no single hour of CNN’s broadcasts on Monday broke the two million viewer mark.

