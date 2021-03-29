Laura Ingraham’s Education Town Hall Schools the Competition in Friday Ratings

Fox’s Laura Ingraham hosted a town hall special on the Friday night episode of The Ingraham Angle, railing against teachers unions and school boards and calling them the true “villains” of the coronavirus pandemic. The special was enough to draw the most cable news viewers in the 10 p.m. hour, beating out the competition in both total viewers and in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54.

Time For Class had 1.59 million total viewers, and 298,000 in the key demo Friday, according to data from Nielsen. MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell was second for the hour, with 1.55 million total viewers, and 161,000 in the demo. The first hour of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, was third, with 787,000 total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 221,000.

Fox won the ratings race across the board Friday. In total day, Fox averaged nearly 1.5 million total viewers, and 229,000 on the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.18 million, and 149,000 in the demo. MSNBC was third, with 741,000 total viewers, and second in the demo, with 173,000.

In prime time, Fox again was first, with 2.35 million average total viewers, and 390,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.88 million total, and 246,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 805,000 total viewers, and 197,000 in the demo.

Fox also won in the early morning, with Fox and Friends averaging 1.19 million total viewers, and 184,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.14 million total viewers, and 165,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 480,000 total viewers, and 107,000 in the demo.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show in cable news, with 2.89 million total viewers, and was also first in the demo, with 438,000. The Five was second in total viewers, with 2.65 million, and fourth in the demo, with 304,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was third most-watched overall, with nearly 2.6 million, and also third in the demo, with 375,000. Hannity, guest-hosted by possible Rush Limbaugh replacement Dan Bongino, was second in the demo, with 434,000, and fourth in total viewers, with 2.57 million.

