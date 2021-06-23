One Daytime Show on Fox News Pulled More Viewers Than Anything in Prime Time on MSNBC and CNN in Tuesday Ratings Race

Fox News’ late afternoon panel show The Five topped all of MSNBC’s and CNN’s prime time programming in total viewers Tuesday, according to Nielsen data.

With 2.56 million total viewers, The Five had more viewers than each of the competition’s prime time offerings, including each network’s most watched show. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 2.27 million total viewers, while CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had 903,000. The Five also topped nearly all of CNN and MSNBC’s prime time shows in the valuable demo of viewers age 25-54, with 337,000, falling just behind Maddow, which had 345,000 in the demo. (For comparison, the most-watched show in the demo on CNN Tuesday was Anderson Cooper 360, with 234,000.)

Tucker Carlson Tonight again was the most-watched in cable news, with 2.87 million total viewers and 478,000 in the demo. The Five was second in total viewers, with 2.56 million (337,000 in the demo). Hannity was third in total viewers, with 2.5 million, and second in the demo, with 452,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.27 million, and fifth in the demo, with 345,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.04 million total viewers, and fourth in the demo, with 335,000. Gutfeld! was third in the demo, with 356,000 (1.5 million total viewers).

Fox News averaged 1.46 million viewers in total day, and 255,000 in the demo, comfortably ahead of the competition. MSNBC was second, with 1 million total viewers, and 139,000 in the demo. CNN was third in total day, averaging 624,000 total viewers, and very close behind MSNBC in the demo, with 138,000.

In prime time, Fox was first with 2.47 million total viewers, and 428,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.7 million total viewers and 255,000 in the demo. CNN was third in prime time, with 823,000 total viewers, and 200,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends won in the early morning with 1.19 million total viewers and 232,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 960,000 total viewers, and 109,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 464,000 total viewers, and a close third in the demo, with 105,000.

