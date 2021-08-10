Rachel Maddow Beats Sean Hannity in Monday Night Ratings

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow scored a rare win over Fox News’ Sean Hannity, getting the most viewers at 9 pm on Monday night.

2.57 million viewers tuned into The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday, while 2.32 million tuned into Hannity.

The Fox News show did beat MSNBC in the key 25-54 viewer demographic, 373,000 to 322,000.

While Chris Cuomo was off on Monday, CNN aired the first installment of Dana Bash’s new series Being, featuring Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. That came in third at 9 pm with 719,000 total viewers and 220,000 in the demo.

Fox dominated overall on Monday, with 1.51 million total viewers and 251,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second with 1.03 million total, followed by CNN in third with 663,000. CNN took second place in the demo, with 135,000, while MSNBC took third with 128,000.

In primetime, Fox won with 2.47 million total viewers and 375,000 in the demo. MSNBC was in second with 1.79 million total and 216,000 in the demo, while CNN was in third with 803,000 total and 206,000 in the demo.

Fox & Friends beat both New Day and Morning Joe in the morning, with 1.09 million total viewers (190,000 in the demo) to MSNBC’s 831,000 (114,000) and CNN’s 454,000 (86,000).

