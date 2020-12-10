TIME Magazine announced their much-anticipated Person of the Year for 2020 on Thursday evening, selecting both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to share the annual honor.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

Bruce Springsteen made the announcement, introducing the selection by saying that “the events of 2020 have changed us in ways that were unthinkable until this year, citing the coronavirus pandemic as a “once in a generation health crisis,” the protests that were “a rallying cry for justice and equality,” and the election where “a record number of Americans made their voices heard, making history along the way.”

Watch: Bruce Springsteen announces the 2020 TIME Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/Op4haO8MSz pic.twitter.com/yrbcTew0Tx — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal noted that while “every elected president since FDR” had been Person of the Year during their term, this was the first time they were also naming a vice president, noting Harris’ historic role as the first female vice president, and the first one of African-American and Asian-American descent.

Along with Biden, TIME had announced three other finalists earlier in the day: President Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci and health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, and racial justice organizers protesting the death of George Floyd.

