Kevin McCarthy Accuses Media of Being ‘Jealous’ Over Tucker Carlson Exclusive on Jan 6 Footage

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) continued defending his decision to hand over access to January 6 Capitol footage to Fox News host Tucker Carlson first, this time by suggesting the rest of the media is “jealous.”

In an interview with the Washington Post, McCarthy reiterated his claim that all media outlets will eventually have access to the footage, but Carlson will receive the exclusive first because he’s been seeking the footage.

“People like exclusives, and Tucker is some[one] that’s been asking for it. So I let him come in and see it, but everyone’s gonna get it,” McCarthy said. “It almost seems like the press is jealous. You know? And that’s interesting because every person in the press works off exclusives on certain things.”

McCarthy also pushed back against security concerns that have been raised by critics. McCarthy told the Post that the congressional subcommittee investigating the January 6 riot showed the security exit of his former office in footage released during hearings.

“I was really concerned how Jan. 6 [committee] would pick and choose certain things. I’m not picking and choosing. I’m allowing everybody, just like any other story,” he said. “If I provide an exclusive to one, you’re all going to watch more of it.”

McCarthy was also asked about the current controversy Fox News and Carlson find themselves in. Filings from a Dominion defamation suit revealed that numerous hosts and executives within the network were questioning and doubting the 2020 presidential election fraud conspiracy theories being pushed by Donald Trump-supporting guests. Fox News meanwhile accused Dominion of “cherry-picking” and mischaracterizing quotes.

Asked about the more explosive allegations stemming from the court documents, McCarthy said he was unaware of all the details.

“I didn’t read all that. I didn’t see all that,” McCarthy said.

Multiple media outlets sent a letter requesting the January 6 footage and suggesting Carlson could give things an “ideologically-based narrative.”

