Fox News VP Warned Election Lies ‘MIND BLOWINGLY NUTS…This Stuff Is So F*cking Insane’ — Then Did Nothing

A new filing in the bombshell Dominion defamation suit against Fox News shows a VP at the network — former Trump White House spokesman Raj Shah — warned producers about “MIND BLOWINGLY NUTS” election lies — but then did nothing to stop the shows from airing them.

Damning comments made by Fox News hosts and executives in private in the aftermath of the election were revealed in a recent filing by Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing Fox News for defamation and seeking $1.6 billion in damages. On Monday afternoon, a new bombshell filing dropped that’s chock full of fresh revelations.

One section details the way Shah — who went from Trump flack to head of Fox’s “Brand Protection Unit” — issued dire warnings about the lies that Trump media supporters were spreading, but then “when Fox repeatedly aired clearly false allegations about Dominion, Shah ignored the truth and sat on his ability to intervene”:

On November 20, Shah communicated with a producer for Carlson’s show about whether to address an affidavit Sidney Powell was offering as proof of fraud. 156 Shah explained: “Might wanna address this, but this stuff is so fucking insane. Vote rigging to the tune of millions? C’mon…..I don’t think it’s wise to revisit tonight beyond addressing the affidavit…her specific claim…not new info, not proof, then pivot to being deferential…we hope she is able to provide the evidence in court and we’ll bring it to viewers when they do.” Ex.701. The very next day, Shah again offered his advice to Carlson’s production team, suggesting: “We Def shouldn’t engage [re Powell interview]. This is an op to discredit her, since it’s totally insane….It’s just MIND BLOWINGLY NUTS.” Ex.718. And yet, when Fox repeatedly aired clearly false allegations about Dominion, Shah ignored the truth and sat on his ability to intervene. For instance, Shah knew that Tucker Carlson was going to have Mike Lindell on his January 26 broadcast. Ex.605, Shah 310:19-23. Indeed, Shah flagged this appearance for individuals at Fox in advance. Ex.719. Shah also knew that Lindell had been making allegations of election fraud, including about Dominion, in this same timeframe. Ex.605, Shah 313:1-6. Shah did nothing to stop Carlson from featuring Lindell on his program.

A Fox News PR spokesman furnished the following statement in response to the new filing:

Dominion’s lawsuit has always been more about what will generate headlines than what can withstand legal and factual scrutiny, as illustrated by them now being forced to slash their fanciful damages demand by more than half a billion dollars after their own expert debunked its implausible claims. Their summary judgment motion took an extreme, unsupported view of defamation law that would prevent journalists from basic reporting and their efforts to publicly smear FOX for covering and commenting on allegations by a sitting President of the United States should be recognized for what it is: a blatant violation of the First Amendment.

Former President Donald Trump has also weighed in — to criticize Fox for admitting the election lies are false.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com